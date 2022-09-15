Jeff Ford | Gutzeit Worthy of Re-Election

Maria Gutzeit has dedicated her incredible knowledge and wisdom regarding water and environmental issues for the benefit of all the residents of the Santa Clarita Valley. She is widely respected among her peers for her moderate temperament and her ability to work with other decision makers who hold differing views from her own. She is capable of weighing all sides of water issues, providing unique insight, and proposing solutions that win the acceptance of those with varied opinions. Her commitment to the valley has been demonstrated by her long tenure on numerous policy-making boards, her willingness to spend time in collaboration with other water experts statewide, and her crafting of policy to best address the latest developments in water issues.

It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve alongside Maria on the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency’s board of directors.

In sum, her expertise, dedication and leadership in the field are a tremendous asset to the board and staff, and the voters should do the right thing for the valley’s residents by retaining her in her current position on the board.

Jeff Ford

SCV Water Agency board member