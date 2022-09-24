Jennifer Danny | In Remembrance of Deputy Jake, in Honor of Hope

A few weeks ago, it was the 21st anniversary of the death of Deputy Hagop “Jake” Kuredjian. He was shot and killed after responding to being backup for another deputy and federal agents who were trying to serve a search warrant on a man for impersonating a police officer and possession of firearms as a convicted felon.

I remember that morning clearly and it was hard to fathom all the terrible things that happened. And less than two weeks later, the 911 attacks occurred.

I went to the candlelight vigil for Deputy Jake. People came from all over to light a candle for the fallen hero and to hear about the man who gave his life for the safety of others. It was very nice to listen to the people, some who knew him personally, and some who only knew of him.

I watched as the crowd collectively said “Amen” after each prayer was finished.

A few weeks later after that we were again asked to light a candle so a satellite picture could capture the image for all the world to see. This time we were asked to do this for the people who lost their lives on Sept. 11.

Two events, though unrelated, almost parallel in this thing called life.

One candlelight vigil for a fallen hero for all of the community to see and another candlelight vigil to honor the thousands of heroes and heroines for all the world to see.

I like candles. They are very interesting if you really look at them for what they are. The flame will flicker incessantly with each passing draft of a nearby breeze. Sometimes the flame goes out, but unless the wick is gone a candle can always be relit.

Unfortunately, a person cannot. So, when their life flame is gone, it is gone forever.

There are two places that are named in honor of Deputy Jake. There is Deputy Jake Drive in Newhall and Deputy Jake Park in Stevenson Ranch. When they dedicated the park on Oct. 6, 2004, I was there to read the poem I had written about him.

It was titled: “A Morning Began.”

A morning began as any other…

Children played as the swing set swayed…

To school they were brought, and lessons were taught…

Just a few blocks away a search warrant was needed…

A deputy accompanied other officers; caution was heeded…

What happened next, no one would believe…

Our hearts weigh so heavy, a community grieves…

If a hero is defined by the everyday risks he may take,

Then right there in the dictionary, it ought to say “Jake”…

For he started his day, doing a job that he loved…

Another ended Jake’s life with a shot from above…

It is said that in time all wounds can be healed…

That phrase sounds so simple with the sadness we feel….

A mourning began and the world was less two…

One unknown… The other a hero… true blue!

What’s the meaning of all this, the question is why?

No answers today, just a solemn goodbye…

An angel entered the heavens that day unexpected…

For 17 years he served and protected…

Rest in peace Deputy Jake, do you even know what you gave?

And the clouds became hands that cast a farewell wave…

And to all of you out there, please remember to shine your light on those who need it most, and never give up hope for all the good you can do for others. Hope is a beautiful word, because with “hope” no situation is hopeless.

Jennifer Danny is a Santa Clarita resident.