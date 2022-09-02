John Weaver | What Do You Know About Climate?

What is your real I.Q. on climate change? It is certainly true that massive numbers of newspaper articles, TV programs, speechifiers like Al Gore, and other pundits inundate us daily with dire warnings of a horrible future unless we follow their prescription to save the world. To make things worse, nearly every school child is sent home in terror yelling, “Mommy! Mommy! We’re all going to die unless we buy an electric car.”

But what do you, yourself, know other than what these sources tell you? Climate change theories, under Joe Biden, are the key driver of current United States domestic and foreign policies, which are responsible for current high gas prices, high inflation, and even for helping to fund Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

These policies will cause even more devastation in the future. It should not go unnoticed that the recent food shortages and subsequent overthrow of the government in Sri Lanka were directly caused by adherence to extremist environmental policies.

Similarly, the current protests in the Netherlands are shutting down commerce as farmers protest misguided government policies that are threatening to bankrupt farmers and kill off most of the country’s livestock, all in the name of climate change.

In Canada, Justin Trudeau, and in the U.S., many Democrats and pundits, are calling for similar policies.

But, before the climate change nonsense begins to further heap destruction on your life with even higher food and gasoline prices, food and energy shortages, inability to heat and cool your homes or places of employment, or inability to travel, it might be wise to examine your beliefs and assumptions and to develop a healthy skepticism before deciding who and what to vote for.

You should realize that the motive for most of the politicians expressing climate change alarm is simply to get votes by spreading FEAR. They, themselves, know little or nothing. Even Republicans who make inane statements like, “I believe in an all-of-the-above approach (fossil fuels + solar + wind)” are going along with the fear.

Here are some facts to consider before succumbing to the hype:

• The world will not end in (now) eight years as predicted by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. That is nonsense.

• There is no survey of scientists where 97% agree that climate change is an existential threat.

• Polar bears are not on their way to extinction as predicted by Al Gore. Surveys prove they are thriving.

• The seas are rising, but no faster than the rate of rise over the last 10,000 years since the last ice age.

• The Arctic ice has not disappeared as predicted by Al Gore.

• An unusually hot summer does not predict global warming and a particularly cold winter does not predict an ice age. A hundred years of such events might (emphasize might) be an indication.

• The seas are not dying.

• Carbon dioxide gas (CO2) in the atmosphere is essential to life on Earth, not a harbinger of its demise. Without CO2 nearly all life would die. The extra CO2 in the atmosphere caused by the burning of fossil fuels has been a massive stimulus to additional plant growth, including better crop yields around the planet.

Etc., etc., for numerous other fear-invoking claims that appear seemingly daily in our news feeds. “Climate change may be linked to this or that! We all may die!!”

It’s all unsubstantiated speculation and hype designed to instill FEAR.

Even if climate change were a clear and present danger as politicians claim, the solutions put forward by the “let’s go green” alarmists would hardly address the problem. The “green lobby” plan has two key features: stop all production and use of fossil fuels (coal, oil, and natural gas) in the United States; and replace fossil fuels with solar and wind energy while converting all transportation to electric vehicles. This plan is doomed to failure in terms of reducing climate change but it is wildly successful in devastating the U.S. economy while supporting the economies of China, Russia, Iran and other enemies as well as some allies.

Consider:

The atmospheric increase in CO2 is a global phenomenon. China and India are the first and third contributors and are increasing their emissions while the U.S. is and has been reducing CO2 output. China and India are both increasing their coal-fired generating capacity to the tune of one new coal-fired plant each week. The concomitant increases in CO2 emissions more than surpass any U.S, reductions, even if U.S. emissions go to zero. It is true that Biden sends his exalted climate czar, John Kerry, around the world to convince others to follow the U.S. But many are not buying the hype. One gets the impression that, after a meeting with the Chinese, the China officials slap each other on the back, laugh uproariously and proclaim, “Can you believe what that pompous buffoon thinks we are going to agree to do?” They are happy, however, to see the U.S. ruin its economy as they will benefit.

Solar panels, wind generators, batteries and many other components of the green economy will be built in China.

U.S. manufacturing and jobs will go to China, India, and other countries due to lack of energy in the U.S.

Solar and wind, without orders-of-magnitude increases in efficiency and technological breakthroughs, can never meet the energy needs of the country.

Solar, wind, and electric vehicle technologies bring enormous pollution problems in terms of disposal of poisonous non-biodegradable components.

If climate change is a problem for humans (and there is a 50- to 100-year window to assess the problem), the solution will come through innovation to cheaper energy technologies, which countries like China will happily adopt. Candidates may include solar panels, which are significantly more efficient, or fourth- or fifth-generation nuclear, or the holy grail, nuclear fusion.

In the meantime, there is no rational excuse to ruin the U.S. economy.

John Weaver

Valencia