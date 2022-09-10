Judith Burkhartsmeyer | Grateful for Gutzeit’s Expertise

Upcoming elections for the SCV Water Agency board are of critical importance. Balancing responsible growth while maintaining the sustainability of our groundwater resources requires someone very knowledgeable and independent. That someone is Maria Guzeit. Maria has a long history of involvement in our community, especially with water resources. She has served on both the Newhall County Water District and SCV Water.

Maria has a degree in engineering and is the principal engineer at Compliance Plus. An avid outdoors woman, she is dedicated to environmental compliance. I endorse Maria Guzeit for water board and am grateful for all the expert and dedicated work she has already done for the Santa Clarita Valley.

Judith Burkhartsmeyer

Newhall