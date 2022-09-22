Judy Propri | Come Back to the Church

I would like to offer some help to Arthur Saginian in answer to his question in letters, Sept. 16, in which he says, “I’ve had a conversation with ‘God” and He didn’t have an answer or wasn’t listening.

Arthur, come back to the Catholic church to find out what you have missed and are missing. We have three great Catholic parishes in the valley with excellent priests. I know them personally and have benefitted from their guidance and wisdom.

Also, attach yourself to a practicing Catholic who also has a personal relationship with the Lord to help with your journey of faith and return.

You are a child of the promise. (Romans 9:6-8).

God always listens to our prayers AND answers. Sometimes He says yes, sometimes He says no, and sometimes He says wait. It seems to me your answer to your question in letters of Sept. 16 is, wait.

Come back, Arthur.

Judy Propri

Castaic