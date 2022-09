Re: Kipp Mueller: “Our State Electeds Failed Us,” letters, Sept. 14.

I am waiting with bated breath for my state representatives to explain to me this charge against their good judgement. As Kipp has explained the situation in this letter, I certainly would have supported the bill had I the opportunity. But as I have learned before, to my sorrow, politics doesn’t always work that way. So tell me why, please?

Keith Smith

Canyon Country