Liz Cotone | Kids Get More with Moore

I have known Cherise Moore not just as a public servant serving the students, staff and families on the board of the William S. Hart Union High School District, but also as a fellow parent and volunteer for the past seven years.

Our children have attended Golden Oak Community School together since kindergarten, where Dr. Moore has been active on the board of the school’s PTA for years.

As our current PTA president, Cherise Moore commits herself every day to putting students first and collaborating with our principal to ensure that our organization is offering enrichment and support to all students at our school — in every grade and from every background.

Our PTA has grown tremendously under her leadership as vice president last year and president this year. Her warm, caring demeanor attracts new parents to get involved, and her no-nonsense, intelligent approach cuts through red tape and gets the job done.

Cherise Moore has served on the board of the Hart district for five years, showing up for our community’s students and their families during some incredibly difficult times. Her experience in education as an instructional aide, teacher at every level, and administrator makes her by far the most qualified candidate running for the Hart district this election cycle.

She has proven she won’t hesitate to tackle the hard issues for our kids, and she’s certainly the representative I want for my child as she enters junior high and high school. You can vote by mail, in person, or at a drop box. But be sure to cast your ballot for Cherise no later than Nov. 8.

Liz Cotone

Canyon Country