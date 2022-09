It is against all odds that California voters will be able to make heads or tails out of Propositions 26 and 27. Both props are full of craps with no up side for voters. Making .poor betting choices is simply a loser for everyone not in the gaming community. A good example is how we were sold on the lottery as how it would generate funds for schools and infrastructure. More gambling is a bad bet.

Michael Dempsey

Newhall