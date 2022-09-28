Richard Myers | A Man Without a Party?

OK, I will admit it. Even in this Republican stronghold of Valencia, I am a Democrat. My father was a Democrat, my grandfather was a Democrat and I am reasonably sure my great-grandfather was a Democrat.

However, that may be changing, because although there are so many things Republican I cannot go along with, they are so very right about our border situation. I don’t know the answer and I don’t know that the Republicans have an answer, but one thing is. clear: The Democrats haven’t a clue and they seemed satisfied with that position.

What are they doing to put things in better order? Anything? Someone tell me quick. Here I am. Can’t become a Republican and falling away from the Democrats. I guess this is how you become an independent.

Richard Myers

Valencia