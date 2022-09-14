Soroptimists to present ‘Masquerade Gala: 19th Annual Bras for a Cause’

Hundreds of attendees look on as Jennifer Abbott-Aston dances on stage as she wears the braw representing England during the18th Annual Bras For a Cause fundraiser held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, 102321. Dan Watson/The Signal
Soroptimist International of Valencia’s annual breast cancer awareness fundraiser “Bras for a Cause” returns Saturday, Sept. 24, at 5:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. Now in its 19th year, the event’s theme is “Masquerade Gala.” 

As in past years, the event will feature live models displaying hand-decorated themed bras created by members, paired with live auction baskets. Silent auction baskets and a raffle will also be available. 

There are still a limited number of individual tickets available for $125. 

Formed in 1974, Soroptimist International of Valencia is a global women’s organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. In addition to helping fund the group’s two main programs, Live Your Dream and Dream It, Be It, this event also assists women in the community with the diagnosis, support and treatment of breast cancer. 

“Bras for a Cause” is a signature event of Soroptimist International of Valencia, and has raised upwards of $540,000 since its inception. For more information, visit sivalencia.org or email [email protected]

