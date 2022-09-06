The Cube to host national solo dance final

News release

The United States Figure Skating’s 2022 National Solo Dance Final hosted by The Figure Skating Club of Southern California is coming to the The Cube in Valencia.

Events will begin on Wednesday and last until Saturday. All of the events are free to watch and will run between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. at The Cube (27745 Smyth Drive).

Top-ranked skaters from across the country will compete in a variety of events, including pattern dances, shadow dances, rhythm dances and more — all vying for a national championship.

Live video and scores are also available on the Figure Skating Club of Southern California’s website www.fscsocal.com.

For more information, contact Jessica Terzian at [email protected] or call The Cube at 661-257-2823.