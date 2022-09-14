West Ranch takes league match No. 2 

The Wildcats (12-1, 12-0) girls golf took home a win and hardware in their second Foothill League match on Tuesday.

Ashmita Goel would medal for the Wildcats, finishing with 35 strokes (-1) at Hansen Dam Golf Course.

West Ranch head coach Jeff Holen was impressed with Goel’s bounce back from last week and loves her goldfish mentality, of forgetting.

Rori Fanning finished just a stroke behind Goel (0) while Kate Yi had a solid (+2) day on the green.

West Ranch squeaked by Valencia in the league opener but had some breathing room in Tuesday’s match, winning by 11 strokes.

“I think we played a mediocre round one,” said Holen. “We played more to our potential in round two. If we do anything in CIF, we’re going to continue to improve. I like when we don’t start off well because it only gives us room to improve.”

The Wildcats finished again with a team total of 189 strokes to Valencia’s 200.

West Ranch has strengths in its driving and mid game. Holen will always preach for short game improvements but was proud of his team’s work on the lengthy Hansen Dam course.

“I think what really helped us was the length of the course,” said Holen. “The girls used the length of the course to their advantage. Overall length plays into our hands.”

Valencia’s Jillian Leh and Isabella Dumbrique led their squads with a 37-stroke finish. Justine Cabot was just behind her teammates with 39.

Out of all seven Foothill League programs, only Hart and Castaic would improve from the league opener. Castaic knocked off a stroke on the lengthy Hansen Dam course while Hart finished eight strokes better.

Hart’s Laney Grider (+4) and Castaic’s Natalie Maya (+14) led their teams again on Tuesday.

The Wildcats gained a little better grip on the Foothill League but Valencia won’t roll over easily. West Ranch was recently bumped into Division 1, where the competition will be stiffer.

The Vikings will look to bounce back in round three of league play when the teams return to Valencia Vista Golf Course on Tuesday. The first groups are set to tee off at 1 p.m.