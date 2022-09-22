West Ranch wins third straight league match 

West Ranch girls golf (25-1, 18-0) made it three Foothill League wins in a row at Valencia Vista on Tuesday.

The Cats won comfortably yet again, with a team score of 186.

Valencia’s Jilian Leh led with a 31-stroke (-2) finish and became the first player to medal twice this year.

Kate Yi would lead West Ranch with a 32 (-1) match and was one of five Cats to finish with 35 strokes or less.

No other Viking could match that mark other than Leh.

Cats No. 1 Ashmita Goel would finish with 34 strokes while Rori Fanning, Eunice Yi and Kathryn Mong all registered 35-stroke matches.

Laney Grider led Hart with 39 strokes in her best outing of the season.

Hart and Canyon are the only teams who have improved and cut strokes in every league match.

Foothill League golf returns to Hansen Dam Golf Course on Wednesday, Sept. 28, for league round four.