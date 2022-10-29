Brian Richards | Failure at Every Turn

Even a blind squirrel finds a nut, but not Joe.

Robert Gates, former secretary of defense under President Barack Obama, said this of Joe Biden: “He has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Let us not forget that Joe Biden was the lone dissenting voice in the raid to kill Osama bin Laden. I don’t agree much with Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama on foreign policy, but at least they showed some spine and didn’t listen to Joe.

Now that we’re almost two years into the disastrous Biden presidency, let’s take a look at where things stand on foreign policy. China is emboldened and continues to saber-rattle in the South China Sea, especially where Taiwan is concerned. Joe has said we would go to war against China over Taiwan, a longtime break from our strategic ambiguity policy. I guess we’re not going to be ambiguous anymore. Meanwhile, China still rips us off and sends poison to Mexico that is used to kill Americans.

Then we have North Korea. You know, the country that Vice President Kamala Harris said we have a strong alliance with. North Korea has responded to our unwise foreign policy by launching missiles all over the place, including over South Korea and Japan. Apparently they don’t like to be ignored. Whatever we do, let’s not follow the strategy of the Trump administration where North Korea is concerned.

In Iran, not only are we not actively and officially supporting the protests going on, but we seem to very enthusiastic about giving them nuclear bombs so they can fulfill their desire to destroy Israel. In another stunning display of ignorance, we seem to be doing everything possible to upset one of Iran’s biggest enemies, Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia is run by a tyrant, but when did that ever slow our support down? So Iran hates us and Saudi Arabia just turned its back on Biden by cutting worldwide oil production by 2%. This comes after Biden went to the kingdom to ask for more production. You see, we would rather have oil produced by Saudi Arabia or Venezuela than doing it here in the U.S. Leftists will counter that oil is a worldwide commodity. Yeah, so what?

Next we have our policy with Ukraine. You know, Hunter’s buddies. To date we have spent $60 billion helping Ukraine defend its borders with Russia. Remember when leftists wouldn’t spend $5 billion protecting our southern border? Apparently the geniuses in the White House couldn’t quite comprehend that Vladimir Putin didn’t want NATO on its border. We remember NATO, don’t we? The alliance that we pay for that European countries skimp on, especially Germany? It seems beyond their comprehension that a NATO country on Russia’s border would be a problem for Putin. Would we want a Chinese alliance or a Russian alliance on our borders? Again, Putin is a thug and a dictator, but so what? Does that mean we ignore him? Refuse to deal with him? We’ve been dealing with thugs our entire history but apparently dealing with a nuclear-armed one is to be avoided. Biden is openly talking about nuclear Armageddon and even France, FRANCE OF ALL COUNTRIES, is warning him that he needs to be more careful with his words. That request is Mount Everest to Joe Biden!

The final foreign policy blunder I’ll mention is the southern border. Nuff said!

To summarize, there is not a square inch of this planet where our foreign policy is working. Joe Biden was wrong about every foreign policy question he ever touched, according to Robert Gates, and he continues to this day. Donald Trump put sanctions on the Chinese. He had a relationship with Kim Jong-un, which at least got him to stop sending missiles all over the place. He knew very well that Ukraine was a corrupt regime and that we should consider Russia’s concerns about NATO membership. And of course, the invasion of illegals from the south, while not stopped, was significantly slowed compared to the open border policy we have now. In fact, 60% of Americans think our overall foreign standing is worse compared to 24% four years ago under President Donald Trump: www.yahoo.com/news/poll-majority-us-see-relations-040645994.html.

A majority of U.S. adults expect America’s relations with foreign adversaries like Russia and North Korea to grow more hostile, according to a new poll, a major shift in public opinion from four years ago under President Donald Trump. Two years into the Biden administration, 60% of U.S. adults say relations with adversaries will get worse, up from 26% four years ago at the same point in the Trump administration, according to the poll from the Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Crucially, the United States’ own sharply divided domestic politics influences views of the country’s standing abroad.

Not that this will matter to Biden sycophants who will continue to blather about a president who isn’t president anymore. Everything is fine, they’ll say! Just look at our success in… in… Canada?

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch