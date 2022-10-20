Cheryl Corriveau | Taban a Breath of Fresh Air

I had the pleasure of meeting and speaking with Andrew Taban over the last few months about his election for the William S. Hart Union High School District board, Trustee Area 2.

As a parent with children growing up in Santa Clarita, my children’s education is at the top of my priority list. I can say wholeheartedly how much I support Andrew for this seat. His experience as an educator, an education liaison in the state Assembly, and how involved he is in our community impressed me. At his meet and greets I was able to hear from teacher representatives about how he was always their main point of contact when they needed help. Andrew has been able to get educators access to information and ensure their government was listening to them. THAT is the kind of person I want fighting for my kids in the school district.

Andrew is all about getting parents involved, fighting for students and teachers, and bringing everyone together. Vote Andrew Taban for the William S. Hart Union High School District Trustee Area 2. Go Andrew!

Cheryl Corriveau

Valencia