City communications team earns 13 awards for 2021



News release

From special events to branding to social media, the city of Santa Clarita’s Communications division produced outreach materials and implemented public information campaigns that were among the nation’s best in 2021.

On Oct. 11, the Santa Clarita City Council recognized the communications division for winning 13 awards this year, including seven at the state level and six at the national level, from organizations representing government communicators.

In August, the California Association of Public Information Officials honored the city of Santa Clarita with a record seven EPIC Awards, the most of any agency in the state. CAPIO’s EPIC Awards program recognizes the most creative and effective efforts in the areas of communications and innovation, highlighting projects that make a lasting impact on their community.

Santa Clarita received first place in the Graphic Design category for the “Guard That Auto” campaign and also won top honors in Social Media (Best TikTok or Reel) for the Santa Clarita Public Library’s TikTok series. Communications efforts that received second place included branding and videos created for The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, the 2021 State of the City Augmented Reality Experience, the city’s overall TikTok account and the Library TikToks for Best Social Media Campaign.

In September, the city won six awards from the City-County Communications & Marketing Association. Santa Clarita took home the top award for branding for The Cube’s logo design, as well as Best Use of Social Media for the Santa Clarita Public Library TikTok series. Other programs recognized by 3CMA included The Cube’s grand opening event, the city’s overall TikTok videos, the “Guard That Auto” public service announcements and overall graphic design elements at The Cube.