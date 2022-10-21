COC Business Alliance honors leaders in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month

News release

The College of the Canyons Business Alliance recently honored specially selected local Hispanic business owners, leaders and entrepreneurs who have inspired others to pursue their dreams in the Santa Clarita Valley.

The Sept. 21 event, held in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, honored Adel Villalobos, CEO and founder of Lief Labs; Agustin Prieto of California Bakery; and the Saco Family of Lima Limon, Sell with Saco and Carter Saco Logistics.

Other participants at the event included Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Councilman Bill Miranda, and representatives from the offices of Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, and state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita.

Each of the government leaders presented certificates from their individual districts to the honorees in recognition of their achievements as Hispanic business owners and for their contributions to the community.

The event’s program featured a networking breakfast and a panel discussion with the honorees led by John Milburn, interim vice president of workforce and economic advancement at COC, with additional panel questions from several COC students.

“I am honored and very grateful to the College of the Canyons Business Alliance to have been recognized along with my esteemed fellow Hispanic business owner honorees as a part of Hispanic Heritage Month,” Villalobos said. “Building a strong business environment in our great Santa Clarita Valley region and beyond, fostering entrepreneurship, and giving back to the community are all extremely important to me and to Lief Labs, and we look forward to continuing these efforts in the future.”

The event concluded with a celebratory reception, including performances of traditional Mexican mariachi music and folklorico dancing.