Diane Zimmerman | Rebuttal from a Would-Be Nun

Rebuttal to Arthur Saginian’s letter Sept. 25:

Your remarks about my letter of Aug. 3 were a surprise to me. Though I do not always agree with what you say, I have always felt that you looked in to the various subjects you talk about before you put pen to paper. Oops, there I go sounding like a nun again. That would be through your eyes only, sir.

Since, in my opinion, you must not have researched anything I said before writing that response, I am going to give you some suggestions to seriously consider before you write a further rebuttal geared towards me.

Read the opinion column written on same day as your rebuttal to me appeared. It’s in the actual newspaper printed version. It is by none other than Mr. Tim Whyte. I suggest you read and view the pictures in Chapter 9 of the book he is referring to. I’ll let you look up both the article and the book as a sort of homework assignment.

Re-read my letter of Aug. 3. Maybe you should take some of the suggestions and follow through on them.

P.S. You DID get me on the NUN thing! I had actually considered that for a couple of weeks when I was a 17-year-old. Then I met my future husband, got married, had two wonderful sons who brought me two beautiful daughters-in-law, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren… so far. I thank God every day that He made me “see the light” on that.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita