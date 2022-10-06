Finally Family Homes to host cornhole tournament Nov. 12

News release

Local nonprofit Finally Family Homes is inviting the community to participate in its Cornhole Tournament, scheduled to take place Nov. 12 at Lucky Luke Brewing in Santa Clarita. FFH is looking for sponsors, teams of cornhole competitors, and donations for the raffle and silent auction. The event will also offer sponsors free vendor tables at the event.

“This is more than just a great day of building relationships and playing cornhole,” FFH Executive Director Christina Dronen said. “It’s an opportunity for the members of our community to support the important work that Finally Family Homes is doing to help young adults aging out of foster care without families.”

Young adults who’ve aged out of the foster care system often find themselves without housing or family support. Finally Family Homes is standing in the gap to give these young adults the support they need to succeed long term.

Finally Family Homes partners with young adults who are aging out of foster care to help them achieve lasting success in life. They provide for recipients’ basic needs, such as food, clothing, toiletries and housing. They invite these young adults into the community, celebrating their milestones and supporting their educational goals.

The cornhole tournament is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and go until 3 p.m. Teams of two register to play. Lucky Luke Brewing will provide beverages and a portion of those proceeds will go to supporting the work at Finally Family Homes. A food truck will be on site. The event will also offer a silent auction and raffle.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor or donating items for the raffle and auction, visit finallyfamilyhomes.org/sponsorship-opportunities.

For more information on Finally Family Homes, visit finallyfamilyhomes.org.