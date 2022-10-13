Free Comedy Show to Feature 4 Headliners

News release

“Punchlines at Pocock” is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the free weekly Tuesday night comedy show with a special lineup featuring four headliners.

Comedian Pam McGeary will serve as emcee, with headliners who have been featured on NBC, CBS and HBO, including Darren Carter, Jackie Flynn, Leah Bonnema and Dustin Chafin. Plus, performances by local comedians Jeff Frame and John Wynn.

The show begins 7 p.m. Tuesday at Pocock Brewery, 24907 Avenue Tibbitts, Suite B, Santa Clarita.