Golden Valley holds off Canyon, 14-12 



Golden Valley (6-2, 3-1) football survived a tight Foothill League battle against the visiting Cowboys (3-3, 1-2) at Canyon on Friday. The Cowboys surged after being down 14-3 at the half.

Grizzlies quarterback Chris Melkonian threw for both of his team’s scores, connecting with receivers Ajani Smith and William Hake.

Canyon used some new looks and confusing packages. The Cowboys ran the fly sweep well on top of having some great throws catching the Grizzlies a little off guard.

“Their defense was very aggressive and defended us very well,” said Golden Valley head coach Dan Kelley. “On offense they did some things they haven’t done before this year.”

Penalties killed Golden Valley throughout the game and gifted Canyon free yardage needed to score.

However, the Grizzly defense made a stand when it needed to. Golden Valley linebacker Malachi Beachum came up with a game-clinching interception on the Cowboys’ final drive.

“Canyon played a great football game but we didn’t play very well,” said Kelley. “I’m not going to take anything away from them, their kids played tough.”

The Cowboys will gear up for a home game with Hart on Friday, Oct. 14. Golden Valley will have its biggest test of the year when the team heads to West Ranch. Both Foothill League matchups kickoff at 7 p.m.

“West Ranch is a heck of a football team,” said Kelley. “We’ve got our work cut out. These kids know what they’re going up against. We’re going to need to have a good week of practice, have a great game plan and play another good football game.”