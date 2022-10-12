Gwladys Axelrod | GOP Is Now the Trump Party

You keep trying to discount Hillary Clinton even though she went through 11 hours of questioning and not once did she use the Fifth Amendment. She was declared not guilty. And you keep bringing up Hunter Biden’s laptop. But not once have I seen any of you even talk about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021, unless you dismiss it as an Antifa group, which is another lie you keep putting forward.

You want Donald Trump declared president or at least vote for him in the next election. Many good Republicans have given important information about Trump’s actions on that day, another day that will live in infamy forever. And you will be remembered, and not in a good way. Even the world does not trust us now because they fear Trump will be elected president again and he will undo all the good that President Joe Biden has done in the world to bring us together with NATO.

I could go on but won’t.

Gwladys Axelrod

Valencia