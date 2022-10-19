Helene Sachs | Gutzeit a Valuable Advocate for SCV

Maria Gutzeit is the right candidate for Santa Clarita Valley Water! My husband and I have lived in Santa Clarita for more than 30 years. We have raised our family here and watched the valley grow exponentially in that time.

Maria understands that clean drinking water is our community’s most valuable resource. While serving on SCV Water, she has supported diversifying our backup supplies and ensuring we have reliable access to water, even during a drought. Thanks to her leadership and forward thinking, our region is better prepared for seasons of drought than most of California!

Santa Clarita Valley residents have no better advocate than Maria Gutzeit. She led the effort to consolidate multiple agencies under SCV Water, saving our community more than $10 million and dramatically improving efficiency. Maria is opposed to rate increases, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Maria worked to allow families experiencing financial hardship to defer their bill payments. Our community has already invested in retrofitting lawns to reduce waste. Maria will not let state agencies overlook these efforts and will protect us against unnecessary and unhelpful mandates. Maria is looking out for SCV residents.

This November, Maria Gutzeit deserves our support for SCV Water. We need her!

Helene Sachs

Valencia