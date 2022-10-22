Mariane Asad Doyle | Qualified, Committed Leader

Excellence as a board member requires intelligence, presence, perspective and a strong sense of fairness. It means empowering students, faculty and staff as they share their voices while supporting administrators who toil to provide for every stakeholder internally and externally.

Cherise Moore embodies each of these attributes and more, with grace and commitment. Her priority has always been students first and her experience as an educator, classified staff member, administrator, parent and researcher helps to inform a well-rounded outlook on education balanced with deep empathy and care.

She is a true servant leader and will continue to be a present and committed representative of the Santa Clarita community while serving as a governing board member of the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Mariane Asad Doyle

Crozet, Virginia