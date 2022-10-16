Max Morgan | An Easy Decision for Voters

Local voters have an easy decision to make on Nov. 8. If you are satisfied with:

The highest increase in food prices, 13%, since 2002.

The highest mortgage rates since 2008.

A 9.1% increase in the Consumer Price Index, the highest in 40 years.

The highest number of illegal border crossings (1.7 million), since at least 1960.

The highest inflation in 30 years.

Record-high gas prices.

The worst September close for the stock market since 2002.

An explosion in the nationwide crime rate (Christy Smith marched to defund the police).

Then vote for Christy Smith and give Joe Biden another vote in the House of Representatives.

Max Morgan

Valencia