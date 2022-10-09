Maxwell breaks school kill record in 3-1 win over West Ranch  

Hart (13-4, 7-2) opposite hitter Madi Maxwell registered a new school record in the Indians’ 3-1 win over West Ranch (6-8, 4-5) on Wednesday.

Maxwell pounded down 26 kills to break the school record.

The Indians won with scores of 25-23, 23-25, 25-23 and 25-20.

“I knew Madi would do it,” said Hart head coach Mary Irilian. “She is going to break her own record at some point and set a really high standard for future players. It’s what makes the girls motivated and I am happy to facilitate that by keeping the stats to keep the dream alive for the future.”

Setter Morgan Dumlao registered 49 assists while libero Alexis Holloway had 17 digs.

The Indians also got eight kills each from Maiah Jiz and Mia Clark.

Maxwell registered 26 kills, which beats the current match kill record that was set in 2017 by Ashley Cosey, who set the record at 25 kills while raising money to fight cancer.

“It has been amazing to see girls come through this program and achieving not only personal best but school records,” said Irilian, who also coached Cosey in her record-setting performance.

Hart is in good shape heading down the final stretch of the regular season. The Indians are zeroing in on a top-three finish in the Foothill League.

Their next stop will be Canyon for a road matchup with the Cowboys on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.