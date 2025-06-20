SCV baseball players earn all-CIF honors 

Following a championship season for West Ranch as the Wildcats clinched the Foothill League title and won the program’s first-ever CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship, several Wildcats were recognized with all-CIF postseason honors.

West Ranch pitcher and first baseman Hunter Manning was recognized as Player of the Year for Division 2, and West Ranch coach Ryan Lindgreen was also recognized as the Coach of the Year for the division, according to the CIF Southern Section.

Also earning placement on all-CIF teams announced by the California Interscholastic Federation were players from Castaic, Saugus and Trinity high schools.

The following Santa Clarita Valley players were recognized in their respective divisions:

Division 2:

Michael Murr, senior, West Ranch.

Nolan Stoll, senior, West Ranch.

Landon Hu, senior, West Ranch.

Division 3:

Chad Kober, senior, Castaic.

Division 4:

Kaden Haag, senior, Saugus.

Andrew Carlson, sophomore, Trinity.