SCV baseball players earn all-CIF honors 

West Ranch's Nolan Stoll (11) runs to home plate and celebrates with teammates during the sixth inning of Thursday's game against Castaic on March 7. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Following a championship season for West Ranch as the Wildcats clinched the Foothill League title and won the program’s first-ever CIF Southern Section Division 2 championship, several Wildcats were recognized with all-CIF postseason honors. 

West Ranch pitcher and first baseman Hunter Manning was recognized as Player of the Year for Division 2, and West Ranch coach Ryan Lindgreen was also recognized as the Coach of the Year for the division, according to the CIF Southern Section

Also earning placement on all-CIF teams announced by the California Interscholastic Federation were players from Castaic, Saugus and Trinity high schools.   

The following Santa Clarita Valley players were recognized in their respective divisions: 

Division 2:  

  • Michael Murr, senior, West Ranch. 
  • Nolan Stoll, senior, West Ranch.  
  • Landon Hu, senior, West Ranch. 

Division 3:  

  • Chad Kober, senior, Castaic.  

Division 4: 

  • Kaden Haag, senior, Saugus.  
  • Andrew Carlson, sophomore, Trinity.  
  • John Carlson, senior, Trinity. 
Picture of Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

