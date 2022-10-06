Patti Rasmussen | In Support of Gutzeit for Water Board

I am writing you to let you know of my endorsement of Maria Gutzeit for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency board. Maria has been a friend of mine for many years — we worked together on the Senior Center Foundation — and she continues to be involved in the community and supports many nonprofits.

By 2023, the new water board will be entirely elected instead of at-large or appointed seats, The new agency will have nine members instead of the current 15 elected/appointed members.

Maria is running for a seat in District 3, her current seat. Maria takes a balanced look at both sides of an issue and she is a proponent of responsible growth. She is the current board president for the Santa Clarita Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency. She has served both on the Newhall County Water District and SCV Water.

Maria owns and is the principal engineer at Compliance Plus and has over 30 years’ experience in the environmental compliance arena. Her husband, Tom, is also a small business owner in Santa Clarita.

I am happy to support Maria Gutzeit for District 3. For more information, go to her website at www.ElectMaria.com.

Patti Rasmussen

Santa Clarita