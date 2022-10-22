Phyllis Walker | A Positive Impact on Youth

The William S. Hart Union High School District, Area 3, is fortunate to have the most qualified candidate, Cherise Moore, with five years’ experience as a trustee and 30 years’ educational experience. School board trustees face tough demands and issues in today’s world. Cherise has proven she can address those decisions that are required to support students, staff and families in the district.

Cherise and I have worked together on various Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley committees supporting a mission to empower women and girls since 2013. She assisted me with Zonta’s LifeForward workshops designed to empower attendees by contributing valuable topic ideas and presented at several workshops – making a difference in the lives of others.

As a fellow educator, I am impressed by Cherise’s educational expertise and advisory-leadership involvement in various organizations in the community. She is a board member of the WiSH Education Foundation, board member of Bridge to Home, and was included in The Signal Top 51. She has worked for the California Department of Education and serves at the national level with the U.S. Department of Education as a principal researcher with American Institutes for Research.

Complete your ballot for Cherise Moore, and ensure the students in the Hart district have guidance from her knowledge and expertise in education at the local, state and national levels. Her broad abilities will help establish guidelines, processes and procedures that provide the greatest benefit to the well-being and learning for students in the 18 district campuses.

Complete your ballot for Cherise Moore, and find a nearby drop box or mail via USPS for early voting before Nov. 8. Vote in-person: Check your polling location (for days and hours). You can drop off your ballot at your local polling place on Election Day .

Vote for Cherise Moore, William. S. Hart Union High School District board of trustees, Area 3!

Phyllis Walker

Canyon Country