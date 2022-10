The reaction to COVID-19 was not only illuminating, it clearly sped up America’s Doomsday Clock; no, not the fictional nuclear one that the left has fetishized for decades, but the actual one marking the operational end of the American experiment. From unconscionable debt to throttled liberties to illegal voting, COVID’s mild sickness proved how severely sick our “ends-justify-the-means” polity already was.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia