Rob Kerchner | Turning a Blind Eye

If 53 illegal aliens had died in a smuggler’s truck while Donald Trump was president, the left would have trumpeted it as an atrocity. But under Joe Biden, they ignore the deaths of such people. And they ignore the cases of people hurt by illegal aliens. And they ignore the massive fentanyl problem. And they ignore the enormous support costs. And they ignore the job loss for Americans, social alienation for illegals, and wealth transfer out of the country. And they ignore the criminality involved in entering. And they ignore how lax enforcement enriches the cartels. And they ignore the national security risk. And they ignore the human trafficking. And they ignore the unfairness of cutting in line ahead of those waiting to enter legally.

Instead they’re vexed that illegal aliens were sent to a leftist vacation spot.

And then to top it all off, they claim to be selfless and compassionate.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia