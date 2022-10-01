Robert Lamoureux | Siding or stucco, which way to go?

Question: Robert, it’s amazing how much knowledge you have, on so many topics. Thank you for sharing your wisdom! My question is regarding our home’s exterior. We purchased a fixer years ago and worked on the inside until completed to our liking, and now are tackling the unsightly exterior.

The windows, thankfully, are good so we don’t have to worry there. Our biggest project here, aside from landscaping, will be the home’s siding. It currently has old wood siding, which is in horrible shape so there is no saving it. We would like to update this look and are wondering what the best route is.

We’ve heard a ton about Hardie siding, but also know that stucco is very popular. Is there an advantage to one over the other, in your expert opinion? Please help us figure this one out. We only want to do this once ever, so we’d like to get it right. Thank you!

— Linda Z.

Answer: Linda, thank you for writing in. You have a big project ahead of you and the first thing I’m going to caution you on is to keep track of weather forecasts before any contractor opens up your home to the elements. A good one won’t touch a home if the weather is due to cause issues within about two weeks of your project. Unforeseen issues can arise and if your home is exposed to elements because of delays, it could cost a bundle in additional repairs.

With that said, both of the products you mentioned are fantastic options in this climate. They will weather the elements nicely and will last many years without needing any maintenance, if ever. It will really just come down to your personal preference in style and overall aesthetic appeal.

I recommend you drive neighborhoods and look online for the style you ultimately love, and go with that. It is possible to mix both products on your home for a different look — anything can be considered. You can have both options bid by licensed and insured contractors, and perhaps the cost difference may sway your decision. This will also be a great improvement for your home and its insulation factor, as I’m sure old worn siding is not offering much at this point. Best of luck to you.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected]