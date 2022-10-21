SCV Rotary set to host sustainable food packaging event for local veterans

Santa Clarita Rotary is scheduled to host a sustainable food packaging event for their Veterans Outreach Program and is in need of donations and volunteers.

This sustainable food packaging event is geared toward helping stop food insecurity and hunger in the local veteran community.

The event is scheduled to take place from 12 to 8 p.m. at High Vision Church, 28776 The Old Road, on Oct. 27.

Food donations will be taken during the duration of the event.

As of Friday, SCV Rotary is in need of at least 40 volunteers. Those wishing to volunteer can contact RJ Kelly at 661-510-1025 or [email protected].