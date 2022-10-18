Spooky Science coming to Discovery Cube LA

News release

It’s October, and that can only mean one thing at Discovery Cube Los Angeles: It’s time for Spooky Science all month long. Little ghosts, ghouls and goblins are invited to join and experience the not-so-frightful month of sensational spooks from now through Oct. 31.

The Spooktacular activities include a science lab, tractor trail rides for toddlers, pumpkin tetris, a scavenger hunt throughout the Cube, as well as weekend costume parades, a live DJ, and trick-or-treat stations. Guests are encouraged to dress in their favorite costumes.

“Spooky Science celebrates Discovery Cube’s commitment to fun, interactive science education, paired with the festive fall season,” said Luis Almonte, vice president of operations and community engagement. “This exhibit is our spookiest, most scientific, and exciting season at the Cube and encourages guests to show off their best costumes all month long.”

To join the frightening fun, you can purchase tickets to Discovery Cube Los Angeles at bit.ly/3S7AAhT or at the ticket booth. Admission to DCLA is $15.95 for adults and $13.95 for children 3 to 14 years; free for children under 2 and museum members. Access to Spooky Science is included in general admission or with a valid museum membership.

Discovery Cube Los Angeles is open Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is located at 11800 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar.