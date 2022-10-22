Suzan Solomon | Moore an Obvious Choice

The Santa Clarita Valley is home to high-achieving school districts. In part, that is a direct result of effective governance and continuity in leadership. It is important to the success of our students that we have dedicated school board members who actively and regularly engage with parents, community members, educators, school staff and students to understand the climate and culture of our schools, and who will represent their voices in school board discussions. One such school board member is Cherise Moore.

Her professional background as a teacher, and her role as a public-school parent have supported her work on the William S. Hart Union High School District board, and is evident throughout the Hart district campuses. I work and serve with Cherise on the SCV PTA council executive board, the SCV School Board Trustees Association, and the L.A. County Committee for School District Organization. Cherise comes to work prepared for thoughtful discussion and decision making, while maintaining grace, dignity, honesty and transparency. I proudly endorse Cherise Moore’s re-election to the Hart district board and urge you to vote for continuity of strong leadership that will meet the needs of all students and reflect the many voices of our community.

Suzan Solomon

Valencia