Teresa Todd | Todd Has a Heart for Hart

Since moving to Santa Clarita 31 years ago, I have been actively involved in the educational community. From PTA president at Valley View Community School to elected trustee on the Sulphur Springs Union School District board, to the board of directors for the Santa Clarita Valley Facilities Foundation and first public information officer of the William S. Hart Union High School District, education has been a driving force and focus.

Our children are our future leaders, and we have a responsibility to enable them to be the best they can be.

Why am I running for the Hart school board, Trustee Area 3 seat? There are several reasons.

First, due to a series of appointments and cancelled elections, voters in Area 3 have NOT had a voice in their Hart district representative since 2009. That’s 13 years without a vote!

Second, the majority of the current board members are career educators. Why is that problematic? Because the district hires the best and the brightest to educate our students. The board should reflect the community – parents and taxpayers – and bring to the table their best interests. In the eloquent words of Hart District Teachers Association President John Minkus, “Trustees provide insight, oversight and foresight.” The role of the board is one of support for the superintendent and not as competition. Nor should trustees be a duplication of the administrative team.

Consider for a moment a major corporation like General Motors. Who sits on their board of directors? Is it their assembly line workers who know how to build cars and trucks? Of course not. It’s a cross section of business and industry leaders who bring with them a fresh perspective, influence, knowledge of running a business, and relationships with outside partners.

Finally, and most importantly, our children are our future leaders. The pandemic years have been difficult for them. While they are still in our care, we must do everything possible to ensure every student has the tools and resources necessary to succeed in life.

I am pleased to share that I am endorsed by many current and former Hart district board members: Bob Jensen, Joe Messina, Steve Sturgeon, Robert Hall, Dennis King and Patricia Hanrion. I am also supported by former Superintendent Robert C. Lee. Why is that important? Because I’ve worked side-by-side with each of these individuals. They all know my deep-rooted concern for our students, my work ethic, and my ability to govern fairly for the betterment of our district. As a business owner and communications consultant, I am community-focused, results-driven, and solutions-oriented. I have a heart for Hart.

I respectfully ask for your vote on Nov. 8. Thank you in advance for your vote of confidence. If you would like to know more about me, please visit Todd4Hart.com or message me on Facebook at VoteTeresaTodd.

Teresa Todd

Santa Clarita