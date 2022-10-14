Valerie Bradford | Moore Provides Proven Leadership

Cherise Moore has lived and contributed to this community for 17 years. She has spent the past five years advocating for our children on the William S. Hart Union High School District board, even serving as president one of those years. We as voters have diverse priorities because we are diverse. But we can all agree our children’s well-being, mental health and education are top priorities. Because of her commitment and focus on children’s mental health, we now have wellness centers in six of seven comprehensive high schools and five of the six junior high schools. She is the proven leadership we need for Area 3.

Moore’s No. 1 goal has been to connect with and engage parents in their child’s education. She has been an advocate for ensuring that parents feel welcomed on the campus and that communication is accessible to parents regardless of the language spoken in homes. Her contributions have had a huge impact on the futures of our children. We can depend on Cherise Moore to make our children the priority. She has a proven track record of facing every situation and addressing even the hard issues head-on and without bias. She has done her part in advocating for our children, and we need her to continue advocating for them. If you want proven leadership, Cherise Moore is the best choice for Area 3 of the Hart district. Early voting will begin on Oct. 24 and you can vote by mail, in person or deposit your ballot at a drop box. But whatever you do, vote for Cherise Moore on or before Nov. 8.

Valerie Bradford

Santa Clarita