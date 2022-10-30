Where to Go, What to Do in November

By Michele E. Buttelman

It seems like only yesterday that we rang in 2022. Now the year is quickly coming to a close. Before the mad rush of the holidays enjoy these Santa Clarita Valley and SoCal activities and events in November.

Six Flags Magic Mountain will celebrate Veteran’s Weekend Nov. 11-13. Courtesy Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Nov. 11-13

Six Flags Magic Mountain Veteran’s Weekend

26101 Magic Mountain Parkway,

Valencia, CA 91355

www.sixflags.com/magicmountain

Honor all who have served this Veteran’s Day. Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor veterans and active military during Veteran’s Weekend Nov. 11-13.

On November 11-13, Six Flags Magic Mountain will honor and celebrate all who served. Veterans, active duty and retired military personnel will be given complimentary park admission and more with valid military ID.

A valid military ID must be presented at the designated parking toll booths for complimentary parking.

Veterans, active duty and retired military personnel are eligible to receive:

Complimentary Park admission

Complimentary parking

Complimentary meal voucher and drink bottle

Complimentary Americana lanyard and button

Family of veterans, active duty and retired military personnel are eligible to receive:

Discounted Park admission (up to 4 in group)

Discounted drink bottle

Complimentary button

Valid Military ID is required, and all redemptions will take place at the front gate. The park is open 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. Nov. 11- 12 and 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Commemorative gifts are available while supplies last.

Learn more: https://bddy.me/3VsZwn5.

Nov. 11-27

“On Golden Pond”

The MAIN Theatre

24266 Main St.,

Newhall, CA 91321

Rehearsals are underway for “On Golden Pond” which opens at The MAIN Theatre in Newhall on Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. The show will also run Saturday, Nov. 12 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 18 at 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.

“On Golden Pond” is presented by Off Book Theatre.

General Admission $15, Advance Purchase $14.

For tickets to “On Golden Pond” visit https://atthemain.org.

The Burbank Wine Walk and Street Fair will kick off with the Holiday Street Fair from noon-8 p.m. on San Fernando Boulevard on Nov. 12. Photo CBF Productions.

Nov. 12

Burbank Wine Walk and Street Fair

E. Palm Avenue and N. San Fernando Boulevard,

Burbank, CA 91502

The Most Magical day of the year in Burbank will kick off with the Holiday Street Fair from noon-8 p.m. on San Fernando Boulevard with hundreds of local vendors selling a wide variety of crafts and goods. There will be artists, non-profit organizations, crafters, live music and food/drink vendors.

You do not need a Wine Walk ticket for the Street Fair.

The Wine Walk will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and feature more than 40 General Admission tasting locations throughout downtown Burbank. Each guest will receive a tasting cup and a map of the participating tasting sites. As you stroll down San Fernando Boulevard you will be surrounded by a winter holiday ambiance of live entertainment and beautiful holiday lighting. Tickets are $55 for general admission and $109 for VIP which includes special tastings and food.

To purchase tickets, visit www.burbankwinterwinewalk.com.

Nov. 18-20

20th Annual Festival of Trees

Canyon Country Community Center,

18410 Sierra Highway,

Canyon Country, CA 91351.

The 20th Annual Festival of Trees, benefiting Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley will be held Nov. 18-20 at the Canyon Country Community Center.

Elaborately designed holiday trees will be on view. A crowd favorite is the Gingerbread Village, where culinary artisans showcase amazing gingerbread creations. There will be children’s crafts, Santa, live entertainment by various local dance groups and more.

This family-friendly event is open Friday, Nov. 18, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19 and Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tickets: $10 adults, $5 children, $5 seniors and military.

Highlights of this year’s festival include the elegant Magic of the Lights Gala on Friday, Nov. 18, the Holiday Hocus Pocus Magic show on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. and the Jingle Jam Swing on Nov. 20. Separate admission applies to these events.

For more information visit: https://scvbgc.org/festival-of-trees-santa-clarita.

Nov. 20

The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event

The Canyon Santa Clarita

Valencia Town Center,

24201 Valencia Blvd., Suite 1351,

Valencia, CA 91355

The Combat Radio Christmas Carol Event is a 1940’s style audience-interactive, radio, comedy broadcast/reading of “A Christmas Carol” in the spirit of “Prairie Home Companion,” featuring talent from some of your favorite films and TV, like “Fear The Walking Dead,” “Big Bang Theory,” “Batman,” “The Black List,” “Star Trek Lower Decks,” “Highlander,” “Arrow,” “The Mandalorian,” “Assassin’s Creed,” “Voltron,” “The Hulk” and more.

Doors open 5 p.m. Show at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 / $45 / $55 / $79 + applicable fees

There are limited VIP packages available, which include seating for the show and a post-show meet and greet. $125 + applicable fees.

For tickets visit https://wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com.

The Enchanted Forest of Light runs at Descanso Gardens Nov. 20-Jan. 8. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Photo Descanso Gardens.

Nov. 20-Jan. 8

Enchanted Forest of Light

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Drive,

La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

www.descansogardens.org

Enchanted Forest of Light is an interactive, nighttime experience unlike anything else in Los Angeles, featuring a one-mile walk through unique lighting experiences in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens.

Popular returning favorites include an entire town of magical “stained glass” creations, sparkling geometric installations, Flower Power on the Promenade and exquisite lighting effects in the Ancient Forest.

Tickets are non-refundable, have timed entry and must be purchased in advance.

Tickets $22–$28 for Descanso Gardens members, $34–$40 for non-members.

For tickets visit www.descansogardens.org/enchanted-tickets.