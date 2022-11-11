Arthur Saginian | An Astounding Discovery

Gary Horton (Sept. 21) made an astounding discovery: that the grass of health care isn’t greener anywhere.

Wow, Gary! You really do deserve some sort of award, but I don’t think there’s a Nobel category for discovering the obvious.

No, health care isn’t perfect no matter where you live, not even in “socialized” countries like Canada. But Horton had to go and blame the United States for Canada’s health care woes. We pay our nurses better so we’ve lured their nurses here, leaving them shorthanded. Oh, the humanity!

By the way, try to bring a medical malpractice case up in Canada and see if their “system” will even look at you.

Yeah, go ahead and try that.

You usually get what you pay for and most people will try to get a job wherever pays them more.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita