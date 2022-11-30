Arthur Saginian | Message to the Online Peanut Gallery

This is in the category of “those who can’t do, teach, and those who can’t teach, teach P.E.” No offense to P.E. instructors.

I would like to offer a suggestion to all of the Greg Kings, Diego Vegas, Dean Hayeses, James Carlsons, Betty Smiths, Stephen Smiths (probably not related to Betty), Dean Kellys, Art Brunelles, Jon Cooks and Kevin Cambras of the world. There, I think I was fairly egalitarian in that I named five from the left and five from the right in my appeal. And here’s my appeal:

Before you type another word criticizing, mocking, or otherwise thrashing the published opinions to The Signal, perhaps you could take the time to think through, compose and submit your own opinion (on anything) for the consideration of Santa Clarita’s newspaper-reading audience. Perhaps your submissions will be lauded and perhaps they will be subjected to the same juvenile sniping that you have all perfected to an art — well, at least some of you have. I think that would be a whole lot more productive than sitting at your computers waiting for the next letter to the editor or column to pop up, like a bunch of kids at a shooting gallery.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita