Arthur Saginian | What Leaders Should Model

Well, Pastor David Hegg is asking questions again.

Today (Oct. 2) Pastor Hegg reflected on the death of Queen Elizabeth and how she exemplified “dignity, decency and integrity,” and asked if our leaders shouldn’t “model the kind of soul we need to have.” Shouldn’t they “display the highest standard of honesty, humility and civility”? My simple answer to you, Pastor Hegg, is “No.” They should, as our elected “representatives,” truly represent those who elected them in every way, shape and form — “those” meaning US.

Why would we want a leader whose behavior and lifestyle constantly reminds us of just how dishonest, arrogant and vulgar we can be in comparison, not to mention nasty, hypocritical and rude? No, really, think about it. Someone like that could be downright depressing, causing people to spend their entire lives lamenting their imperfections thinking things like “if only I could be like that.” Striving for excellence — yeah, right. I don’t need any “heroes” in my life. How about just being yourself?

I, personally, would want a leader who is just like me — ordinary, but bold. Someone who isn’t afraid to take on the status quo and call a spade a spade, even if it comes across as crass and creates a world of enemies (and you’re going to have those no matter what you do). There’s the idealistically theoretical and then there’s reality. Which world do you think you live in?

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita