Canyon wins season opener, 55-33 over Lancaster

Canyon boys’ basketball (1-0) brought home a win after a 55-33 win over Lancaster (0-1) on Monday.

The Cowboys did a great job spreading out the scoring. Point guard Carson Rodi racked up 14 points and seven rounds. Senior Lincoln Phillips had 13 points, six assists and three steals. Erick Kubel added 10 points.

The two teams played wire to wire but once Canyon settled in, the team was able to start pulling away.

Cowboys head coach Ali Monfared was proud of his team’s energy and ability to come out and start the year with a road victory.

“You could tell everyone was very excited and once we got a chance to relax a little after the game started, we pushed it open,” said Monfared. “We played hard the entire time and are looking to just keep improving game by game.”

Canyon’s defense swarmed the Eagles’ offense and forced Lancaster’s worst offensive output in over a year since the two teams opened up the 2021 season against one another.

Senior Tyler Best led the defense with four steals while also adding eight boards and six points. Sophomore Evan Watts played well in his varsity debut, bringing in 10 rebounds and forcing three steals.

The Cowboys will open at home with a Tuesday night matchup against the Santa Paula Cardinals (0-1).