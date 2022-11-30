Foothill League announces 2022 Football All-League selections 

2022 was a sensational season for local football with five Foothill League teams earning a playoff spot. The Foothill League recently announced its 2022 All-League selections for football:

• Player of the Year: Ryan Staub (QB) Senior, West Ranch

• Offensive Player of the Year: Maverick Diaz (WR) Senior, West Ranch

• Co-Defensive Players of the Year: Malachi Beacham (LB) Senior, Golden Valley

Brady Van Bennekum (LB) Senior, West Ranch

• Lineman of the Year: Deohn Turner (DL) Senior, Saugus

Staub finished the year with 3,008 passing yards and 41 total touchdowns. The Colorado commit was one of the brightest stars on a West Ranch team loaded with college football talent.

Diaz led the Cats in receptions and receiving touchdowns in league play. The senior totaled 46 catches for 835 yards and 13 touchdowns in his final year.

West Ranch Wildcats wide receiver Maverick Diaz (2) is tackled out of bounds by a St. Pius defender during the first quarter of a CIF Southern Section playoff game between West Ranch High School and St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy at Valencia High School on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Chris Torres/The Signal

Beacham was the heart and soul of the Grizzly defense up until the end. The senior middle linebacker led the Foothill League in tackles with more than 13 per game in league action. Beacham was integral at the middle of the Golden Valley defense that fell just two points short of a CIF title.

Van Bennekum did it all on defense. The senior backer led his team with 110 tackles and four interceptions in 2022. He also added six of the team’s 35 quarterback sacks.

Turner led the Centurion pass rush with seven sacks and eight tackles for loss during league play. Turner was a crucial part of a Centurion defense that gave up a little over 17 points a game in league play.

Saugus defender Deohn Turner (0) pressures Millikan High quarterback Myles Jackson (9) in the first quarter at College of the Canyons on Friday, 110422. Dan Watson/The Signal

The all-league teams are as follows:

First Team Offense

• Christopher Melkonian (QB) Senior, Golden Valley

• Shawn Irwin (WR) Junior, Hart

• Jack Wilke (OL) Senior, Hart

• A.J. Goodman (WR) Senior, Saugus

• Austin Treahy (WR) Senior, Saugus

• Riley Albiston (OL) Senior, Saugus

• Daniel Hernandez (RB) Senior, Valencia

• Brandon Boateng (WR) Senior, Valencia

• Chaz Hilst (WR) Senior, West Ranch

• William Seidel (WR) Senior, West Ranch

• Sean Scott (OL) Senior, West Ranch

• Max Johnson (OL) Senior, West Ranch

• Cameron Fontal (K) Senior, Valencia

First Team Defense

• Ajani Smith (DB) Senior, Golden Valley

• Nicholas Curry (DE) Senior, Golden Valley

• Chris Clauss (LB) Junior, Hart

• Alberto Favela (LB) Senior, Hart

• Jadon Lemmons (DB) Senior, Saugus

• Dario Sandoval (DL) Senior, Saugus

• Vinny Gallagher (DB) Senior, Saugus

• Reid Farrell (LB) Junior, Valencia

• Tyler Lujan (LB) Senior, West Ranch

• Grayson Gill (DB) Senior, West Ranch

• Griffin Nibarger (DL) Senior, West Ranch

• Connor Reyes (LB) Senior, West Ranch

• Samahj Oyewo (P) Junior, Hart

Second Team Offense

• Navin Srinivasan (WR) Senior, Canyon

• Lucas Milan (UT) Junior, Castaic

• William Hake (WR) Senior, Golden Valley

• Antonio Brown (TE) Senior, Golden Valley

• Tim Larkins (QB) Junior, Hart

• Ryan De La Maza (WR) Junior, Hart

• J.T. Moore (OL) Senior, Saugus

• Wyatt Hawk (OL) Junior, Saugus

• Ralph Testa (WR) Senior, Valencia

• Trey Erickson (QB) Senior, Valencia

• Tyler Scott (RB) Senior, West Ranch

• Luke DePerno (RB) Sophomore, West Ranch

• Paige McGee (K) Junior, Hart

Second Team Defense

• Eric Thomas (DB) Senior, Canyon

• Ashton Moreno (LB) Junior, Castaic

• Casey Jimenez (DL) Senior, Golden Valley

• Dallas Landry (DB) Senior, Golden Valley

• Peyton McClain (LB) Senior, Hart

• Vincent Tiscareno (DL) Junior, Hart

• Matt Stirwalt (LB) Senior, Saugus

• Brandon Aragon (DL) Senior, Saugus

• Jake Pikor (DL) Senior, Valencia

• Jack Gieser (LB) Senior, Valencia

• Jayden Martin (DB) Senior, West Ranch

• Tyler Jones (DB) Senior, West Ranch

• T.J. Cataldi (P) Senior, Saugus

Honorable Mentions

• Westin Brombart (OL) Senior, Canyon

• Paul Lotz (WR/DB) Junior, Castaic

• Julian Rios (RB) Junior, Golden Valley

• Charlier Thurman (TE/DL) Senior, Hart

• Parker Koontz (OL) Junior, Saugus

• Tony Testa (LB) Junior, Valencia

• Nathan Sorber-Petrie (DB) Senior, West Ranch