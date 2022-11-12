Golden Valley upsets Paloma Valley 42-28 

Grizzlies football (8-4) is on to the CIF Division 7 semifinals after a 42-28 win over the hosting Paloma Valley (9-3) on Friday.

Golden Valley’s defense was stellar against the balanced Wildcat attack. Grizzly cornerback Dallas Landry led the defense with a huge three-pick night.

The offense was also sensational, posting a season-high 42 points. Quarterback Chris Melkonian and wide receiver Ajani Smith had three total touchdowns each.

Paloma Valley struck first on a Stephen Gallegos 17-yard rushing score. Gallegos has been a wrecking ball at running back for the Wildcats. The senior has racked up over 1,300 yards on the ground this season but the Grizzlies managed to slow him down just enough to win.

“We knew we had to stop their run,” said Golden Valley head coach Dan Kelley. “They have a running back like that and a quarterback that can throw, we had our hands full but we got out of here with the W.”

The Grizzlies managed to consistently find the end zone through a balanced attack.

“We ran the ball better than we have in the last few weeks,” said Kelley. “We threw the ball well. I’m happy with the way we played.”

Golden Valley would find points from their trick plays as well. Wide receiver William Hake found receiver Jameson Torres on a double pass for six.

Running backs Julian Orozco and Julian Rios also ran the ball well. Orozco would score through the air on a TD reception from Melkonian.

“The kids are excited, it’s a huge win,” said Kelley. “They were focused all week and did what they needed to do. They did a good job.”

The Grizzlies will now move on to the CIF semifinals to face the Mayfair Monsoons (8-4) for Kelley’s third trip to the CIF semis in his Golden Valley tenure.

“If you want to win in the playoffs, you gotta take it one game at a time and stay healthy,” said Kelley. “So, that’s our plan.”