Golden Valley wallops Castaic, 71-49 

Grizzlies boys’ basketball (4-1, 1-0) took down the hosting Castaic Coyotes (6-4, 0-1), 71-49, in their Foothill League opener on Tuesday.

Golden Valley was led by senior Andrew Ezenwa, who registered a double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Senior guard Joe Miller also added 16 points for the Grizzlies, who had 12 players score in the win.

Golden Valley point guard Freddy Marion sparked a big run with a steal to help the Grizzlies take a five-point lead at the half. The team held onto its momentum during the break and capped off a 22-11 run in the third quarter.

“We have 10 seniors on this team and I thought that our maturity really helped us remain calm even when we trailed early,” said Grizzlies head coach Chris Printz. “They didn’t waver or panic. They just remained patient until we could go on a big run and take control of the game.”

Both teams are off to great starts in their 2022-23 campaigns. The Coyotes remain in search of the program’s first league win and will have their next shot at it on Friday when they head to Valencia at 6:30 p.m.

Golden Valley will look to continue their strong start back home on Friday when the Grizzlies host Hart at 6:30 p.m.