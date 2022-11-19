Golden Valley’s Currie commits to ASU



Golden Valley track star Adonijah Currie has officially committed to Arizona State.

Currie made the news public a day after National Signing Day on Wednesday. She kept her commitment top secret as no one else knew she’d be a Sun Devil before Wednesday. The sprinter took a few weeks to weigh her options but felt the strongest connection with the Sun Devils.

“I chose ASU because I feel like they have an amazing track program with an amazing campus,” said Currie. “I loved the track team when I met all of them.”

Currie’s junior season saw the Grizzly run a 23.45-second 200-meter dash at the Masters Meet in May. It was the fastest time in California last year, breaking her previous leading mark in the state.

The sprinter’s personal record is less than a second off of the national high school record in the 200 set by fellow Santa Clarita Valley native Allyson Felix in 2003, who went on to a record-setting Olympic career.

On top of being a CIF champion in the 200, Currie also ran anchor for the CIF-champion girls 4×100-meter relay team.

Currie has her eyes set on big things and is well on her way with the Sun Devils. The sprinter is looking forward mostly to running at the collegiate level. In the classroom, she plans to major in nursing or biology and hopes to enter the medical field after college.

Before graduation, the sprinter is aiming to represent her country in Paris.

“I am super excited,” said Currie. “I can’t wait to go into college, bring my times down even more and become fast enough to try out for the Olympics in ’24.”

