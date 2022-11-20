By Michele E. Buttelman

It seems as if there aren’t enough days left in the rest of the year to enjoy all the holiday fun scheduled throughout SoCal, especially events in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Here’s a few dates to schedule on your holiday entertainment calendar.

Visit Santa and friends at the ultimate California holiday festival, Snow ‘n Glow, Nov. 27-Dec. 26 at the Ventura Fairgrounds. Courtesy CBF Productions.

Ventura Snow ‘n Glow Holiday Festival

Nov. 27-Dec. 26

Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and select nights

Ventura Fairgrounds,

10 West Harbor Blvd.,

Ventura, CA, 93001

www.Snownglo.com

Enjoy the ultimate California Christmas holiday festival at the Snow ‘n Glow Holiday Festival at the Ventura Fairgrounds Nov. 27-26.

Open 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. weekends and daily Christmas week.

More than one million holiday twinkling lights are on display to see and explore. Fresh-made snow is available daily. Snow tube down a snow slide and make family memories while sipping hot chocolate and roasting s’mores fireside. Unlimited carousel rides. Fireworks on select evenings.

Visit with Santa and friends and enjoy live entertainment.

Tickets are $40 for unlimited snow tubing and the glow experience.

Tickets are $18 for the glow experience only. Fees apply.

Rent your own private igloo for your group to enjoy.

Email [email protected] for questions or help planning your Igloo Holiday Memories or reserve your igloo online at https://cbfproductions.ticketspice.com/ventura-snow-n-glow-2022#tix

Robin Cook, right, examines decorated Christmas trolls at one of the 53 vendors at the 41st annual Holiday Home Tour Boutique held in the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Education Center in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 120421. Dan Watson/The Signal

Holiday Home Tour & Boutique

‘Light Up the Season’

Nov. 30, Dec. 2-3

www.henrymayogiving.com

The annual Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation Holiday Home Tour is set to ring in the holidays, celebrating its 42nd year.

The event is a fundraiser to benefit the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Center for Women and Newborns.

The virtual home tour will include homes in Westridge, Sand Canyon and Peachland Estates.

A special in-person VIP preview event will feature the 7,800 square-foot Baker Families Oak Meadow Estate on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

The annual Home Tour Gala will be held Friday, Dec. 2 at Hyatt Regency Valencia, 24500 Town Center Drive, Valencia, CA 91355.

The festivities will continue on Saturday, Dec. 3, with the Holiday Home Tour’s Boutique, which is free to attend. The boutique will feature a wide array of holiday decorations and gifts from SCV vendors. The Holiday Boutique will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Education Center, 23845 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

Tickets for the VIP event and Gala are $250 each.

Tickets to the Gala only are $150 each.

Tickets to a virtual video of the three Holiday Home Tour properties is $25.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit henrymayogiving.com or call (661) 200-1200.

Tiffany Dumas takes a photo of her family during the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Barnyard Lights Your at William S. Hart Regional Park on Saturday, 121821. Dan Watson/The Signal

Barnyard Lights Tour

Saturday, Dec. 3

William S. Hart Regional Park

24151 Newhall Ave.,

Newhall, CA 91321

The County of Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting a Barnyard Lights Tour at William S. Hart Regional Park Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Enjoy a photo with Santa, barnyard tours, feeding animals, Friends of Hart Park gift shop and giveaways.

For more information, contact Hart Park’s office at (661) 259-1750.

Attendees on the shoreline look on as the winning entry from the Kocik family of Simi Valley and five other boats, decorated for the holidays, file past as they compete in the “boat parade” event during the 26th annual Winter Magic Festival held at Castaic Lake on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Dan Watson/The Signal.

Castaic Winter Magic Lighted Boat Parade

Saturday, Dec. 3

Castaic Lake Paradise Cove Lower Lagoon

32132 Castaic Lake Drive,

Castaic, CA 91384

The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation in cooperation with the Friends of Castaic Lake will host an afternoon holiday party and lighted boat parade on Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 2 p.m.

Lake entry fees apply.

This family-friendly event feature food, raffles, visits with Santa, face painting, snow play and more.

Gates open at 2 p.m. with the lighted boat parade at 5 p.m. The event will be held at Paradise Cove in the Lower Lagoon.

Bring an unwrapped $10 toy and receive 10 raffle tickets. Bring a canned food item and receive one raffle ticket.

Decorate your boat and join the fun. To register call (661) 257-4050.

Guests can make wreaths, centerpiece and ornaments from a variety of greenery and other natural treasures at the annual Placerita Canyon Nature Center Craft Fair to be held held Dec. 3-4. Courtesy Placerita Canyon Nature Center.

Placerita Canyon Nature Center Craft Fair

Saturday, Sunday, Dec. 3-4

19152 Placerita Canyon Road,

Newhall, CA 91321

www. placerita.org

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center will host its annual Holiday Craft Fair fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The nature center is located one-and-half miles east of Highway 14.

Create and decorate your own holiday wreaths, centerpieces and ornaments from a large selection of fresh cut greenery, pine cones and other beautiful natural treasures.

In addition, the gift shop will be open with many holiday items for sale.

A children’s craft center will also be available.

Note: Peanut butter is used in the construction of some craft items.

For more information visit placerita.org or call (661) 259-7721.

Join Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch in Whoville as the second annual Holiday Skate Show returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center on Dec. 10. Courtesy City of Santa Clarita.

Second Annual Holiday Skate Show

“The Grinch’s Holiday”

Saturday, Dec. 10

The Cube Santa Clarita

27745 Smyth Drive,

Valencia, CA 91355

www.thecubesantaclarita.com

Join Cindy Lou Who and the Grinch in Whoville as the second annual Holiday Skate Show returns to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center. There are two separate times to attend, noon and 5 p.m.

The all-local cast includes more than a dozen featured skaters, a supporting cast of over 60 skaters and a special guest skater.

The 90-minute performance will take place on the NHL Rink at The Cube. With the temperature kept at 54 degrees, attendees are encouraged to bring jackets, hats, mittens and blankets.

Two seating areas will be available for each show, giving attendees the chance to immerse themselves in the action. Seating in on-ice bleachers is

Tickets can be purchased online by visiting www.TheCubeSantaClarita.com/HolidayShow.