L.A. County EDC names Santa Clarita most business-friendly city

News release

Due to its commitment to supporting job creation, facilitating ease of doing business and helping businesses cut through red tape, the city of Santa Clarita was named as the “Most Business-Friendly City” in 2022 by the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation at the 27th Annual Eddy Awards gala at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 9.

This is the second time Santa Clarita has been recognized as the county’s Most Business-Friendly City. The city also earned the designation in 2008.

Santa Clarita was one of nine cities selected as finalists for the 2022 award and one of four with a population greater than 60,000. Santa Clarita was selected due to its many business incentives and programs, exceptional level of service and strong partnerships with local business organizations. Gardena was also recognized in the over-60,000 categories, while El Segundo was named the Most Business-Friendly City with a population under 60,000.

Santa Clarita received the award from the LAEDC based on the resources available to businesses in Santa Clarita, including work done by the city’s Film Office, which provides a one-stop-shop for filming productions and fosters a supportive environment for the local film industry, as well as the city’s strategic partnerships.

The city’s partnerships with the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp., Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, Valley Industry Association, Small Business Development Center and College of the Canyons help attract and retain thriving businesses with a mission of increasing jobs and continually improving the community. Additionally, these partnerships help advocate and support the needs of local businesses through job fairs, training, webinars and many other resources.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the LAEDC as the Most Business-Friendly City in Los Angeles County,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “This award is a testament to the strength of our business community and the city’s strategic partnerships with local business organizations, including the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp., Chamber of Commerce and Valley Industry Association. I could not be prouder of the way our community rallied together post-pandemic to support our local businesses and ensure our companies, big and small here in Santa Clarita, continue to thrive.”

For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s business development efforts and resources, visit ThinkSantaClarita.com or contact Economic Development Associate Monica Fawcett at [email protected] To learn more about the “Most-Business Friendly City” award, visit laedc.org/eddy-awards/most-business-friendly-city.