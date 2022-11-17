Laurene Weste | ‘Tis the Season for Light Up Main Street

Traditions in Santa Clarita are one of the many aspects that make our city so special. From our annual events to the unique history we have preserved over the years, we are proud of the traditions we hold so dear. With the holidays beginning, there is one yearly event that is especially meaningful to our community. Light Up Main Street has been the unofficial kickoff to the season for our city and community members for many years.

Light Up Main Street is the city’s annual tree-lighting ceremony and holiday celebration and will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, in Old Town Newhall. As you walk down Main Street, the bright shining lights will take you through a winter wonderland and get you in the holiday spirit. From the kids playing in the snow to the festive activities, you will begin to feel the true meaning of the holiday season right here in our hometown.

The celebrations will begin at 5 p.m., with music being played, a variety of sweet and savory foods brought by our local food truck vendors and so many holiday activities. One of my favorite traditions during Light Up Main Street is the opportunity to join my City Council members to flip the switch and light up the beautiful Christmas tree in front of the Old Town Newhall Library. At 6 p.m., our community will gather to see the thousands of lights turn on and shine and twinkle brightly along Main Street.

Following the spectacular tree lighting, everyone can enjoy live music from the Main Stage on Lyons Avenue by acoustic artist Michael Physick. His guitar sounds will get you up on your feet and on the dance floor. Children will happily have the opportunity to write letters to Santa, get cute pictures on Santa’s lap and even meet the man himself! Don’t miss out on a fun opportunity to watch a live ice sculptor as they create a winter masterpiece. Don’t forget to stop by the Candy Cane Carnival and play some of your favorite boardwalk games.

You will find many of your favorite local performance groups on the Community Stage. Everyone will have the opportunity to listen to live, festive performances from the Canyon Theatre Guild, Hart Show Choir Carolers, Mission Opera and much more. Dance the night away as you enjoy your evening in Old Town Newhall with food, music and fun. Have a cookie and some hot chocolate just like when you were a kid.

While you are there, be sure to shop and support your many local businesses for all your holiday needs. You can start checking off all the names on your holiday shopping list at some of the most unique boutiques, on-trend stores, tasting rooms and specialty shops. Not sure what to give? A gift card to any of the many businesses in Old Town Newhall is sure to be a hit. We thank you for supporting our local businesses throughout our city!

Arriving early can ensure your ideal spot to watch the lights sparkle. Free parking is available at the Newhall Community Center (22421 Market St.) and at the city-owned parking structure on 9th Street. Please note that there will be road closures in the area and posted detours so make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get to the event.

Every year, we strive to provide our residents with a night they can cherish with their loved ones. The city would like to thank and recognize our community partners who help make this event possible. Thank you to Snow Orthodontics, Re/Max, Logix Federal Credit Union, OPO Law, State Farm Insurance Agent Nilton Rodrigues and Thomas Pools.

I look forward to seeing all of you in Old Town Newhall as we celebrate together the start of a joyous holiday season and getting back to normal. Do you want to know more about Light Up Main Street? Please visit OldTownNewhall.com. For a most heart-warming holiday season, eat, shop and listen while enjoying the very best of Old Town beginning with Light Up Main Street. I will see you there!

Mayor Laurene Weste is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].