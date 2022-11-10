Local author’s book celebrates adoption and diversity

News release

Canyon Country resident Adam Swain Ferguson, founder of Purple Fox Entertainment, has authored a new book, “Love Without Wings: An Adoption Fairytale,” inspired by his own true story, celebrating diverse families made complete through adoption.

It’s scheduled to be released during National Adoption Month on Nov. 19, National Adoption Day, and is available for pre-order on the Purple Fox Entertainment website at purplefoxentertainment.com/product/love-without-wings.

While “Love Without Wings” is written for children, it’s also intended to be the perfect read for adoption agency staff, counselors and teachers in search of a positive educational tool.

After two years of waiting and wishing, the author and his husband had nearly given up hope on adopting. But then it happened. They received a call that would change their lives forever. The woman who would be their son’s biological mother had chosen them to adopt her baby boy.

From the day their son, Taran, was born, Ferguson had made up a fairytale-style bedtime story that told a magical tale of how their family came to be. He soon realized that this story had the potential to move beyond the nursery walls. So, he set to work.

The book’s storyline centers around two kings who embark on a magical quest to become fathers; they have a shooting star as their guide. At the end of a sparkling trail, their greatest wish is finally fulfilled after a miraculous encounter with a fairy. Coincidentally, she’d been wishing on that same star, but her wish was to find the perfect family for the very special baby growing in her belly.

“As an adoptive dad, I wrote ‘Love Without Wings’ with hope that it will encourage children to feel pride in the magic that they bring to their families’ lives,” Ferguson said.

Since becoming a father, Ferguson says he’s had difficulty finding books that approach adoption from the creative storytelling side of things. He found most to focus on the mechanics and process.

“This unique story shares the elements of adopting a child through a heart-warming storyline,” said Veronica Stanley Hooper, the book’s illustrator. “And, while this tale is perfect for any family wanting to explain adoption to their children, it stands on its own as a classic fairytale, too.”